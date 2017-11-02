Sidharth Malhotra-Sonakshi Sinha's 'Ittefaq' did not release in UAE today, here's why!

Usually, all the films get a Thursday release in UAE but 'Ittefaq' seems to be an exception...

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan's joint production, Ittefaq, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna in the leads is all set to be released on Friday, i.e., November 3. Usually, all the Bollywood movies get released in the UAE on Thursday itself but that is not the case with Ittefaq.

The film which is an adaptation of the 1969 Yash Chopra film of the same name didn't see a release in UAE today as the makers felt that if the movie released a day in advance, there would be spoilers on social media. Keeping the suspense of the story intact and going in line with the promotional strategy, the makers decided that Ittefaq will see a worldwide release on Friday, November 3rd itself.

While the original movie starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in titular roles, it would be interesting to see how the film has been adapted in the contemporary times. In fact, at the press meet of the film, Shah Rukh shared that it's not exactly a remake of the 1969 film, though the premise remains the same.

The team of Ittefaq has been urging everyone on social media to maintain the curiosity about the film and not to give out any spoilers.