Sidharth Malhotra's 'Ittefaq' trailer will not be attached to Varun Dhawan's 'Judwaa 2'

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made their debuts in the same film, and somehow, their destinies are tied together. The trailer of Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 was unveiled with Sidharth Malhotra’s A Gentleman. So the plan was to release the trailer of Sid’s next, Ittefaq with Varun’s Judwaa 2. But now, that’s not the case anymore.

Not happening!

While Judwaa 2 releases this week, Sidharth’s Ittefaq trailer will be launched later. Says a source, “The theatrical promo of the Ittefaq remake will be unveiled on October 5 in a grand launch event with the full star cast present. Varun’s film releases now, so the trailer can’t be shown with his film.”

No bad blood!

While there is often talk of rivalry between these two students of Karan Johar, a friend of both actors says, “Varun and Sid are friends, they aren’t best friends. They are cordial to each other and follow each other’s work closely. But there is no foul play in regard to the Ittefaq trailer being pushed. It was a production call and Sid had nothing to do with it. There isn’t any bad blood between the two actors.”