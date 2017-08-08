Sidharth Malhotra reveals why 'A Gentleman' was confused to be a sequel to 'Bang Bang'

Sidharth Malhotra is all set for the release of his upcoming film with Jacqueline Fernandez, titled A Gentleman - Sundar Susheel Risky. The trailer of the film is out already and it looks like an interesting tale of mistaken identity. There was a lot of confusion about the title of the film, initial reports suggested that the title of the film will be Reloaded which was followed by speculations that it'll be a sequel to the 2014 film Bang Bang that starred Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in the leads.

During an interaction with the media for the promotion of the film, Sidharth threw light upon the title of the film, ending the confusion. He shared, "Reloaded was the working title for this action film. We kept thinking on what to call it. And by the end of it, by the last leg of the film we thought that the Gaurav character, he's a very nice guy, we kept calling him a nice guy, so we converted it into A Gentleman because he is a gentleman and he wants that life. So we made it (the title) A Gentleman. Then we added the 'risky' part for Rishi's character. "

So why the speculations about it being Bang Bang 2? Sidharth explains, "Woh confusion tha. Itna confusion tha ke hamne likh diya tha clap mein 'Not Bang Bang 2'." He then continued saying, " (It was) Because of Fox Star Studios production as it's the same production house (as Bang Bang). They somewhere internally had the thought that they want to take that franchise forward. But this film's different. Ab toh trailer bhi aa gaya hai. The cast is different, directors are different, the world is different, budgets are different."

The movie has been directed by Raj and DK and if its trailer is anything to go by, it looks like a total masala entertainer. A Gentleman is slated to hit the theatres on August 25.