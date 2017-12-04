Shashi Kapoor no more: 'Basera' co-star Poonam Dhillon mourns his death

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on Monday. The actor died at the age of 79 after prolonged illness. Born in 1983, Shashi Kapoor carried forward the legacy of his legendary father Prithviraj Kapoor along with his brothers Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor.

Yesteryear actress Poonam Dhillon, who has worked with Shashi Kapoor in five movies including the likes of Basera, Trishul, Sawaal, Bepanash and Deshwasi, mourned his loss.

Poonam took to her Twitter account and wrote, "Just landed in Mumbai to extemly sad news of my very dear #ShashiKapoor ,co actor of my First film passed away!!Gentleman with Charm personified,Classy, Witty,Disciplined and handsome are just few of the words that mildly discribe him . Cherish my time With him!Irreplacable Man!"

Just landed in Mumbai to extemly sad news of my very dear #ShashiKapoor ,co actor of my First film passed away!!Gentleman with Charm personified,Classy, Witty,Disciplined and handsome are just few of the words that mildly discribe him . Cherish my time With him!Irreplacable Man! pic.twitter.com/rn4vi9VqaI — poonam dhillon ੴ (@poonamdhillon) December 4, 2017

Blessed with a multi dimensional personality, Shashi Kapoor not just acted in over 116 films in Hindi and English language, but also worked as a film director and assistant director. He was awarded with the PAdma Bhushan in the year 2011 and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2017.

Some of his notable films include, Deewar with Amitabh Bachchan, Satyam Shivan Sundaram and Kabhie Kabie. May his soul RIP!