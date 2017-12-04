Trending#

Rahul Gandhi

Cyclone Ockhi

Gujarat elections 2017

Hadiya

Amit Shah

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Shashi Kapoor no more: 'Basera' co-star Poonam Dhillon mourns his death

Shashi Kapoor passes away


(Image via: Twitter/RNA) 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  

          
       
Prachi   

     

      

  
  Monday 4 December 2017 18:26 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on Monday. The actor died at the age of 79 after prolonged illness. Born in 1983, Shashi Kapoor carried forward the legacy of his legendary father Prithviraj Kapoor along with his brothers Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. 

 
Yesteryear actress Poonam Dhillon, who has worked with Shashi Kapoor in five movies including the likes of Basera, Trishul, Sawaal, Bepanash and Deshwasi, mourned his loss. 

 
  
 
Poonam took to her Twitter account and wrote, "Just landed in Mumbai to extemly sad news of my very dear #ShashiKapoor ,co actor of my First film passed away!!Gentleman with Charm personified,Classy, Witty,Disciplined and handsome are just few of the words that mildly discribe him . Cherish my time With him!Irreplacable Man!"

   
Blessed with a multi dimensional personality, Shashi Kapoor not just acted in over 116 films in Hindi and English language, but also worked as a film director and assistant director. He was awarded with the PAdma Bhushan in the year 2011 and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2017. 

 
Some of his notable films include, Deewar with Amitabh Bachchan, Satyam Shivan Sundaram and Kabhie Kabie. May his soul RIP!

 
 


    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

   














Next Story