Shahnaz Husain wants Priyanka Chopra to play her in her biopic

Filmmaker Puja Bedi, niece of producer Bobby Bedi is all set to make a biopic on internationally-renowned beauty entrepreneur Shahnaz Husain. The film will be based on Husain’s daughter, Nelofar Currimbhoy’s biography on her mother titled, Flame: The Inspiring Life Of My Mother, of which Bedi acquired the rights last year.

Bedi has roped in writer Kamlesh Pandey of Rang De Basanti fame, to write the story and screenplay of the film. Sources reveal that Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vidya Balan are some of the names being considered to play the role of the beauty baroness. In an interview, Husain had said that if a biopic on her life was to be made, only Priyanka Chopra would be ideal to portray her on screen.

Kamlesh Pandey confirms, “I am working on the script and screenplay of Shahnaz Husain’s fascinating and inspiring story. The film will trace her successful journey from a naïve, young girl hailing from a conservative Muslim family to one of the most successful businesswomen in the world of beauty,” Pandey reveals.

Bedi will soon be roping a well-known director for the biopic. The film is scheduled to begin early next year.