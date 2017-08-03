Shah Rukh Khan issued a notice of Rs 5.59 lakh by Varanasi cops

The Varanasi Police have slapped a recovery notice of Rs 5.59 lakh on Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan for using police security during an event for the promotion of his new film Jab Harry Met with Sejal. The Varanasi Police had deployed about 224 personnel under a Superintendent of Police rank officer during the promotional event on July 31 in which Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, director of the film Imtiaz Ali and BJP MP and Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari had participated.

The SSP R.K Bhardwaj said that the organizers Ashoka Institute of Technology and Management had deposited only Rs 51,132 while the salary of the total police staff deployed for the security of Bollywood stars was over Rs 6.11 lakhs.

The department has sent a recovery notice of Rs 5.59 lakhs to the organizers. But the latter claimed that there programme was for only an hour and they have already paid Rs 51,132 as told by the department. "We have requested the police department to recover the remaining amount from Shah Rukh Khan and his team for providing them security for their other program in the city,” said Ankit Maurya, the organizer of the mega event.

Maurya claimed that only a few police personnel were deployed in the institute campus which is already at a secured place. “Majority of the police personnel deployed from the airport to Shah Rukh Khan’s private programs and his visit to ghats and other places in Varanasi,” Murya clarified.

The Varanasi Police has now sent the recovery notice to King Khan through the organizers for making remaining payment of Rs 5.59 lakhs spent on their security bandobast during their visit to Varanasi.

It was King Khan's first visit to Varanasi, the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was the host of the event. Khan and Anushka enjoyed visiting historical places, delicacies of the holy city and the world-famous Benarasi Paan.