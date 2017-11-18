Shah Rukh Khan and Netflix come together for an original series on 'Bard of Blood', here's all you need to know

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix have joined hands to produced a multilingual original series bases on the book titled Bard of Blood. Penned by the young Indian author, Bilal Siddiqi the book will be brought to life as an eight-episode high-octane political espionage thriller series for more than 109 million members around the world.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent, the multilingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love. A combination of combat skills, intellectual background and personal circumstances propel Kabir to avenge the past and face his deadliest enemies in a race against time.

The series will involve intricate, highly stylised action sequences never before seen on screen in India. The series will be shot on location and the characters will interact in Hindi, Urdu, English and other languages.

Netflix & Red Chillies chill... pic.twitter.com/Aew737MtTh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 18, 2017

Talking about the collaboration, Shah Rukh Khan said, “We have always tried to create world class content and entertainment from India. Netflix has shown that Indian stories have a global audience and we would love to use this platform and its reach to tell more stories.”

Think will cast Reed Hastings in the series too. He is a natural… https://t.co/I0uwsA7ELq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 18, 2017

Venky Mysore, CEO of Red Chillies added, "We are delighted to extend our partnership to the Netflix Original series. Gaurav Verma and our team at Red Chillies have put it together and we can’t wait to bring this thrilling nail-biter to screens around the world.

“We believe in the global vision of Red Chillies to create groundbreaking content out of India. It’s exciting to deepen our relationship with Red Chillies and expand our slate of originals in India,” said Reed Hastings, Netflix Founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to work with a brilliant, young writer like Bilal Siddiqi and take his gripping, inventive storytelling to Netflix members worldwide.”