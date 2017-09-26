Shah Rukh Khan and Mithali Raj spell black magic on the Vogue cover

Shah Rukh Khan always makes for the eye perfect candy when talking about women achievers. He happily posed in a bathtub with Hema Malini, Juhi Chawla, Sridevi and Kareena Kapoor Khan came together for a memorable soap commercial. And now the King of Romance cheered for women achievers on the cover of a fashion magazine too.

After the celebrities made their starry presence felt at the Vogue Awards held in Mumbai recently. The fashion magazine celebrated a decade long success with a gorgeous 10th-anniversary issue featuring the A-listed personalities. Tagged as Women of the year special, Vogue cover features Shah Rukh Khan along with Nita Ambani, Indian Women's cricket captain Mithali Raj to Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna etc featured on separate covers for anniversary specials.

B-Town actress Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the Vogue covers featuring the achievers. She captained SRK's picture as "A perfect 10! What achievers! It's a perfect ten! "

Spelling black magic on the Vogue cover again, Sonam Kapoor also featured in one along with her friends from the fraternity. She wrote on Instagram, It's a perfect 10 for @vogueindia what an awesome experience shooting with my fav people in the industry! Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma1588) and Karan Johar (@karanjohar) "

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Priyanka Chopra too slayed in style with her global friends. Sonam share her Vogue cover and wrote, " A perfect 10 for @vogueindia ! Happy birthday guys!

Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) and Natalia Vodianova (@natasupernova)"

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

Three Vogue covers and all of them packed up with star power. Which one is your favourite?