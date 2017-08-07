Sanjay Dutt cuts short his trip to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt

Sanjay Dutt who had taken off to pursue his passion for wildlife photography to Serengeti National Park in Tanzania has preponed his trip. The actor has trimmed his trip short and has preponed his tickets by two days as he wanted to reach just in time to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan with sisters.

Sanjay Dutt shares a very thick with bond his sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt, for the actor his family has been a huge strength. So he didn't want to miss the festivities and the opportunity to be with his sisters at any cost.

The actor had gone along with his best friend to practise his love for capturing wildlife in photography. We had also come across a few pictures of the actor in the huge park holding a camera.

The actor earlier had taken off with family for a mini vacation with wife Maanayata and twins Shahraan and Iqra.