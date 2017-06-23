Salman Khan feels Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar or Hrithik Roshan could have played 'Laxman' in 'Tubelight'

Salman Khan's much awaited film Tubelight has finally hit the theatres today and all the 'bhai' fans are excited to watch the film. The actor plays the character of Laxman Singh Bisht in the Kabir Khan directorial.

During an interaction with UC News, Salman spoke about who, he feels could have played his role in the film apart from him. "Aamir hasn't played the character like that but Aamir is really good. Hrithik has done it, so Hrithik would be a good choice. And Akki (Akshay Kumar). Anyone would have done this. I'm sure if they would have accepted the role, they would have done full justice to the role. It's just that I am locked up with Kabir (Khan)," he said.

The movie is set against the backdrop of the Indo-China war of 1962. It also stars Sohail Khan, child actor Matin Rey Tangu, late veteran actor Om Puri and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film.

Salman also revealed that initially, Kabir wanted a star to play his brother Bharat Singh Bisht in Tubelight. Later when Salman explained to him that he won't have to worry about the bonding if Sohail does the part, the director got convinced. "When I looked at the script,I knew Sohail would be fit to play the character. But the director (Kabir) wanted a big star to ensure that the chemistry is right. And one day, I told him 'What do you think about Sohail for the role?' And he was like no, we need a star.And then I told him 'this is the best thing because then I do not have to worry about getting the bonding and chemistry.' With Sohail opposite to me, there was no acting involved, it was just heartfelt," explained Salman.