Salman Khan doesn’t have a double role in Kick 2, says Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala recently announced the much-awaited sequel to the Salman Khan-starrer Kick. The film, which rolls out in early 2019, releases on Christmas next year. There were murmurs about the producer-director teaming up with his favourite Khan and now it’s finally happening. We spoke to Sajid about Kick 2 and he made some interesting revelations.

CHEMISTRY IS IMPORTANT

When asked how Salman reacted to the idea of the sequel, the filmmaker laughs and says, “His reactions always come later. Initially, he gives his nod and hears the script after a month. Then after two months, he will react.” Sajid adds that he has an understanding with the superstar. “Salman becomes a co-writer whenever he comes to the sets. For him, it’s the chemistry between the director, producer and him that works the most. We always planned to make the movie. I’ll need about a year to finish writing it,” he avers.

KICK 2 WILL BE MOUNTED ON A HUGE SCALE

There were rumours that Salman will essay a double role in the sequel, too. But Sajid rubbishes the news, “That’s not true. I can’t reveal much, all I can say is that it’s something different. The scale on which we are mounting Kick 2 is huge. Anybody who works with Salman has a great responsibility of making sure they match up to his fans’ expectations.”

‘THERE’S CHANCE OF A KICK 3’

Upon its release back in 2014, Kick became Salman’s highest-grossing film at the box office. Since then, he has delivered three Rs 300 crore blockbusters in quick succession. Sajid tells us, “Look at how Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda Hai have performed at the box office. When it comes to Salman, we need to think big. The audience has enjoyed his character, Devil, in Kick. So the storytelling for the sequel has to be better than the first part.”

He adds that Kick 3 is also likely to happen in the future. “I was nervous while directing Kick because it was my first film. If everything falls into place for the second part, then there’s definitely a chance of Kick 3. If we can successfully tell Devil’s story again, then this franchise is here to stay.”