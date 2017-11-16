Sairat vs Dhadak posters: What to expect from Karan Johar's Hindi remake?

Last year, Nagraj Manjule's film Sairat managed to make the audience sit up and take notice of it. The film, which went on to become the highest grossing Marathi film, was a love story between an upper-caste girl and a fisherman's son, played by Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in the lead roles. But what went beyond Sairat’s innocent storyline and beautiful music was the caste angle in the film -- something that has been not widely explored in the populist Bollywood cinema and is usually brushed under the rug.

Soon after, Filmmaker Karan Johar acquired the film’s rights for a remake in Hindi, the posters of which were released on Wednesday. The film, which marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar, is titled Dhadak and will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan (of Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame).

Looking at the eye-catching posters with Janhvi and Ishaan sharing an inimitable chemistry, the film looks typically Bollywood and far from being rustic with the two lead actors looking gorgeous as ever. While we would like to believe that Dhadak will try and imitate Sairat’s caste apartheid, one look at the poster will shatter that idea as it looks like a mere love story between an upper caste girl and a lower caste boy, lightened at heart to suit the commercial needs.

Moreover, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Janhvi and Shahid Kapoor’s half brother, Ishaan is another attempt by Karan Johar to launch two star kids. While Janhvi is already a fashionista and paparazzi's favourite, Ishan has been grabbing headlines ever since he bagged Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. Rinku and Akash seemed raw in Sairat but looking at Janhvi and Ishaan, it is difficult to imagine them as a village belle and a poor guy respectively. Neither are they unfamiliar faces, nor can they ever internalise the innocent charm that the Sairat remake demands. Additionally, it is Dharma Productions’ film and it would be odd if we don’t expect it to be larger than life.

Well, Dhadak has certainly managed to create a stir with just its posters, there’s long way to go and only if Dhadak can keep Sairat’s soul alive, it would be half the battle won.