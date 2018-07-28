Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sanjay Dutt starrer opens to a disastrous 8-10% occupancy

Actor Sanjay Dutt's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gnagster 3, is not receiving the kind of response it expected at the box office, and has not been able to attract moviegoers so far. It was predicted that the Khalnayak's presence will make a world of a difference, but unfortunately it hasn't.

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is the third interation in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster series.

Analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com that the film will be "an average affair at the box office," and turns out that he predicted apt. “Despite being a franchise film and starring Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 will be an average affair at the box office. The songs and the trailer of the film hint at only an average start. It might earn Rs 2.5 crore on its day of release,” he said.

The film is facing stiff competition from Dhadak, starring Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, Tom Cruise's action franchise film Mission:Impossible- Fallout, and even Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 opened with disastrous 8-10% occupancy in the morning shows across India. #MissionImpossibleFallout opens well." In yet another tweet he wrote, "Initial reports of #SahebBiwiAurGangster3 suggests that this film will be discontinued from most of the theaters after the weekend."

The film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Mahie Gill and Chitrangada Singh. While speaking about the film, Tigmanshu Dhulia had earlier told Zoom, “This is not a period film. It is the story of 2018. If we look around ourselves, everything has improved. The characters from Delhi and Gorakhpur are all the same. You will find malls in both the cities. The visual arena of India is becoming common. This is what we have shown in the film.”