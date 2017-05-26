'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' premiere: THIS is how Sachin Tendulkar got his name from singer S.D Burman!

Sachin: A Billion Dreams premiere gave us many iconic moments. The red carpet of the premiere event was graced by a galaxy of stars. A picture perfect moment was witnessed as Sachin Tendulkar greeted the legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

It is a lesser known fact that the iconic name Sachin was given to the ace cricketer by his father after the name of legendary musician Sachin Dev Burman. Ramesh Tendulkar chose the name as S.D. Burman was his favourite music director. Asha Bhosle was married to R. D. Burman, the only son of S.D. Burman.

It was a warm sight to witness Sachin Tendulkar greeting Asha Tai at the grand premiere of his biopic.

The evening witnessed the closest friends and family of Sachin attending the event. The entire Indian cricket team also attended a special screening arranged for them, which received an overwhelming response. Sachin's kids, Sara and Arjun also stood supporting their father. Sachin's brother, Ajit Tendulkar, who saw the spark in him before anyone did, also attended the premiere.A stadium like scenario was seen at the premiere as Sudhir Kumar, one of Sachin's biggest fans, waved the national flag with his body painted in tricolor. B-Town celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Anushka Sharma with beau Virat Kohli among others also attended the movie premiere.

Sachin Tendulkar is not just a name but an emotion that is felt by the entire nation. The legendary cricketer has won laurels and glories for the nation like no one has ever done. Sachin: A Billion Dreams sketches the life events of the ace cricketer and the nation is at the peak of its curiosity to witness it.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions hits the screens today.