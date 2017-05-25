Sachin: A Billion Dreams premiere | Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan: Who said what about the biopic!

Sachin Tendulkar has paved his way, with his umpteen effort and accomplishments to become a legendary cricket star who is revered across a country, where cricket is not a game but rather considered as a religion and it was only time that a film got made on him, the very man who, single-handedly brought laurels and glories to India. The resultant of all this was in the form of a film named Sachin: A Billion Dreams, which is based on the life of Sachin Tendulkar.

A grand premiere was organised for Sachin: A Billion Dreams. The who's who of the country got together to watch the special screening of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's biography Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Here's all you need to know about what transpired at the premiere of the Sachin biopic.

Sachin and wife, Anjali, welcomed guests Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Asha Bhosle, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, A R Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Gulshan Grover, Farah Khan, John Abraham, Anu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anushka Sharma, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Atul Kasbekar, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Thackrey, Rahul Johri CEO BCCI and Anurag Thakur former BCCI President, Praful Patel, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, among others.

The evening witnessed the closest friends and family of Sachin attending the event. The entire Indian cricket team also attended a special screening arranged for them, which received an overwhelming response. Sachin's kids, Sara and Arjun also stood supporting their father. Sachin's brother, Ajit Tendulkar, who saw the spark in him before anyone did, also attended the premiere. His coach, Ramakant Achrekar, also was a part of Sachin's grand evening. A stadium like scenario was seen at the premiere as Sudhir Kumar, one of Sachin's biggest fans, waved the national flag with his body painted in tricolour.

Amitabh Bachchan couldn't contain his feelings and said, "It's a very emotional feeling, apart from the life history of Sachin, I believe it's a fantastic film for the pride of India, and I was telling Sachin, this film should be shown to every individual in the country, it should be shown in every school, not just because we are so proud of Sachin, but how proud he has made the country. I am so glad this movie was made. We all know about the life of Sachin but indeed the film what it has done, it has shown the rest of the world, how somebody from very humble beginnings can put up a fight and make this country so proud and I feel just so happy."

About the movie, Aamir Khan shared, "I have been a huge fan of Sachin since the very beginning. I have watched his film and it's a very beautiful film and for any Sachin fan, it's an emotional movie as we can experience Sachin's entire journey once again on the big screen. When I saw the movie I really loved it as we can experience the important moments in his career and personal life once more. All of us who are such big fans of Sachin will really love this film, and especially his last speech which can make us cry at any point in time. I believe people will love it."

Shah Rukh Khan spoke to the media and said, "People in India, as well as overseas, hear Sachin's name and get inspired. Our hopes have been pinned up on him for years, and even now he has been guiding us. I am really happy that somebody decided to make a film on his career and personal life. "

Ranveer Singh, who had also shared a video to promote the film earlier, said, "What can we say about Sachin Tendulkar. There are no words to say for this man, this icon, this legend, really one of the greatest public figures in our young country's history, one of the greatest sportsmen of all time across sports, an inspiration to me and I'm sure to millions and millions of young Indians and young people across the world. I am extremely happy that my brother Ravi Bhagchandka, it's his first time as a producer, it's amazing to see his journey completed today, he has been wanting this and dreaming about this day for so long and I have been with him through that entire process, through all these years that he has been dreaming about this day and its finally coming true it's a very special day for me."

John Abraham summed his thoughts up by saying, "I think Sachin is the best" while Kriti Sanon shared, "I think he is someone who has inspired the whole country and all of us are huge fans and it's great to watch his journey once again."

Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the protagonist in MS Dhoni's biopic said, "His story is different alongside being powerful. Each time I would come back from school, the most important question that I would ask was, I hope Sachin isn't out. So that was the thing that would decide my day. We will get to see his story, there can be nothing better than that."

Sachin: A billion dreams, written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions is all set to hit the screens on May 26, 2017.