Sachin: A Billion Dreams | Farhan Akhtar shares his MOST prized memory with Sachin Tendulkar

Farhan Akhtar who is a huge fan of Sachin Tendulkar, wished the cricket icon for his docu-drama Sachin: A Billion Dreams, which releases in theatres today.

Farhan took us down the memory lane in 90's when he got a signed cover by the master blaster himself. It was through a common friend that Farhan got a magazine cover featuring Sachin on it, signed by the cricketing legend himself. The actor got it framed and shared that it's one of his most prized possessions till date.

Just like the entire nation, Farhan is also excited for the film to release.

The actor took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of the magazie, writing, "Way back in '99, before we ever met, you were kind enough to sign this cover for me through our common friend Monisha. it remains one of my most prized possessions and you remain my cricketing hero. All the best for 'Sachin: A billion dreams' .. lots of love and respect".

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, sketches the life story of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, and audiences are eager to witness it onscreen. Written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions the movie has already hit the theatres today and is being appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

Check out the picture here: