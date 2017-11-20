Riteish Deshmukh signs Indra Kumar's 'Total Dhamaal'

The actor will be seen reprising his role in the third instalment of the franchise

Filmmaker Indra Kumar has announced the third film in the Dhamaal franchise.

Titled Total Dhamaal, the sequel will have Ajay Devgn replacing Sanjay Dutt, with Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene being the latest additions to the cast. Among the other principal cast members, Riteish Deshmukh, too, has come on board. The actor confirms, “Yes, I am doing the film.” Says a source, “Indra Kumar is extremely fond of Riteish and was keen to have the actor on board. Riteish has liked the script and has agreed to reprise his character — Roy — from the original.”

In an earlier conversation with us post-Great Grand Masti, Riteish, who has always excelled in comedy, had said that going further he wasn’t too keen on doing films with double-meaning dialogues because he didn’t want to do anything that would embarrass his children when they grow up.

Reliable sources say that Total Dhamaal has terrific gags and loads of fun, but it is going to be a clean, family entertainer and this is obviously the reason why Riteish agreed to be a part of the film. “The makers have upped the humour element this time. It won’t have any awkward, cringe-worthy dialogues,” says our source. The shooting for the film is slated to begin next month.