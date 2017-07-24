Rishi Kapoor blames Anurag Basu for Jagga Jasoos' debacle, 'He's such an irresponsible director'

Ranbir Kapoor may have kept a dignified silence on the fate of his maiden production Jagga Jasoos but daddy Rishi Kapoor didn't mince words and said Anurag Basu is to be blamed for the failure.

After getting to watch the film only a day ahead of its release, Rishi Kapoor has also joined Anurag Basu hate club now. In an interview to Mid-day the veteran actor said, " I didn't hate or love the film, I only felt it needed to be abridged by 20 minutes. But who is going to give that opinion to them? I totally agree with Ekta Kapoor when she threw him out of her film. He had problems with Rakesh Roshan while working on Kites. He's such an irresponsible director that he doesn't complete the film. It was supposed to release three times in the past two years, but it kept getting released."

With just 46.27 crore earnings in 9 days, Jagga Jasoos is another flop in Ranbir Kapoor's career. And Rishi Kapoor feels his son has lost his time, money and reputation on this project because of Anurag Basu."Ranbir's films do well, sometimes they don't. But here, Ranbir is the producer too, and his neck is in the noose. Who the hell are you(Basu) to do all this? It is ridiculous that a prodcuer hadn't seen his product a day ahead of the film's release. There's someody else's money involved in this...He even threw Govinda out of the film.Iss Sab mein Ranbir ka naam kharaab hoga aur kya? Mera naam kharaab hoga."

Jagga Jasoos suffered loses even because the film couldn't get a release in a few countries because of the delay. Rishi Kapoor said that even if you are making a Taj Majal you are supposed to deliver it on time!" It did not release in Singapore because you have to deliver it in five days in advance. It did not release in the Gulf on Thursday because it was only delivered to them on Thursday. This is unreasonable and irresponsible."

Rishi Kapoor is still upset about the fact that Kapoors got to see the film only a day ahead of its release. " I am grateful for Anurag for giving Ranbir a lovely film like Barfi! But why hide a film? All big filmakers, including my father, Rakesh Roshan and Aamir Khan show their film, so why can't you?"

We wonder Rishi Kapoor will ever let Ranbir Kapoor work with Anurag Basu again.