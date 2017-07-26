Revealed: Here's who will play Tatya Tope in Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika'!

History has it that the Rani of Jhansi was aided by Ramchandra Pandurang Tope, better know as Tatya Tope, in recapturing the city of Gwalior from the British.

Now in director Krish’s Manikarnika, which features Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmibai, Atul Kulkarni has been cast as Tatya Tope.

It is the most powerful role in Manikarnika, after Kangana’s. Atul has been learning horse-riding and sword-fighting. Since they are both shown to be fighting from the same side in the war, the two of them spent a lot of time getting into the combined collaborative mode.

Atul is no stranger to historical characters. He has played Ramprasad Bismil in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti. He says, “This is something I’ve never done before. I am doing all my sword fighting stunts myself. My body-double hired to do the stunts just sits around on the sets doing nothing.”