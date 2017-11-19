Return to the fantasy world: Not Just Lord of the Rings, here are other fantastic worlds that could be revisited

With the success of big-budget shows like Game of Thrones and The Crown, players like Amazon and Netflix are ready to take a step ahead and launch grander series. Recently, Amazon announced that it will return to Middle Earth with a Lord Of The Rings TV series. Whether it will be a success like Game of Thrones and Vikings remains to be seen. But looking at the brave attempts made by the streaming channels, here are a few series that are set in the fantastical world or alternate systems, that have a lot of scope for a digital version.

BACK TO HUNGER GAMES

The story of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark was made over three movies, just like the three-books that had caught the imagination of readers. But unlike a novel that allows you the liberty to build up the action sequences, for movie-watchers, they had to be trimmed. The crazy world of Capital had a lot of potential that could be explored. Giving the novels a longer run-time would also give fans of the series a better chance to get to know this world a lot better and in depth. There is much scope to explore the time that could show what led to the formation of the Hunger Games or the future of the Capital with Peeta and Katniss’s children at the centre of it.

HARRY POTTER’S WORLD

There was no Peeves in the movies. Do we need to say more? The adventures of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger took place over seven books and eight movies. The seventh book, in fact, was so long that it had to be split into two films. Right from the beginning of the film series, Potter fans were not happy with the deductions made from the books. It could’ve had a grander finish, and fans sure would support a digital adaptation. We have already seen a spin-off like Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them on the big screen and we won’t be surprised to have some spin-off or the original itself making an appearance in the digital world some time soon.

TWILIGHT TALES

Stephenie Meyer’s world of vampires and werewolves made a huge impact on the entertainment world. Similar franchises popped up all around the world, with many stories getting a local flavour. The movies themselves were not a hit with critics, however, they made big bucks at the box-office. That goes to show that if a TV series is made either on the books or exploring Edward Cullen and his gang’s life before or after the basic story, there definitely would be takers for it.

THE WORLD OF DIVERGENT

Though the series was being considered for a TV adaptation, the low revenue earned by Allegiant (the third movie of the franchise) had the makers giving it a second thought. Lionsgate did try to extend the franchise by making a TV movie to wrap things up. However, none of the cast members were keen to return. Things went quiet on the Ascendant front after that, but recent reports suggest that Lionsgate has picked these plans back up as new subsidiary Starz is developing Ascendant as a drama series based on the Summit/Lionsgate movie. It’s not known if Ascendant will wrap up the story of the movie or will attempt to reboot the central conceit of the film franchise and start anew. Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller have gone on the record stating that they wouldn’t be involved with this TV series idea. The world of Dauntless seemed pretty exciting in the books and a well-made TV show can do justice to the book version, which the movies sadly lacked.

PERCY JACKSON’S ADVENTURES

The Percy Jackson series is among Rick Riordan’s most-read series. However, its movie adaptations have had a sketchy journey. Around 2013, there was a rumour that a private network had bought the rights to the books. However, there was no credible source to back the claim. The novels and its spin-offs sure need to be revisited soon. And with streaming channels coming up with big-budget shows, this looks like a series waiting to be brought to the small screen.