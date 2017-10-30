Ranveer Singh seeks Akshay Kumar's permission

Ranveer Singh is all set to take over the Singh Is Kinng one-film old franchise from Akshay Kumar. Of course, now the franchise is no longer called Singh Is Kinng, but Sher Singh, as producer Vipul Shah has refused to part with the original title.

After the 2008 hit, producer Vipul Shah had a fallout with director Anees Bazmi.The original ‘Singh’ Akshay Kumar tried to bring Shah and Bazmee back together, but to no avail. Akshay is no longer associated with the franchise. He did try to get his former friend and business associate Vipul Shah to part with the Singh Is Kinng title for a sequel, but failed.

With this baggage behind the troubled franchise, it is no surprise that Ranveer Singh has decided to do the sequel for producer Shailendra Singh only after Akshay approves. Says a source, “Ranveer likes the idea of Sher Singh, but for him to actually do it he first needs to get an all-okay from Akshay.”

RELATIONSHIPS MATTER

Akshay and Ranveer share a terrific bonding. Ranveer promoted Akshay’s Rustom as well as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha by starring in two videos that became huge hits on the social media.

Bazmee, who directed Singh Is Kinng nine years ago, wishes the new film all the best. “Singh Is Kinng was a cult film, which enthralled audiences to the core, not only because of its brilliant script but also the fantastic portrayal of Happy Singh by Akshay Kumar. Audiences would have a lot of expectations from the sequel. I am sure the team would leave no stone unturned to match or surpass the benchmark. I wish them success. I sincerely think Akshay playing Singh’s character would do justice, but Ranveer is a fine performer. He has to go deep to play Happy Singh’s character.Anyway, they have my blessings. May the audience accept Ranveer as wholeheartedly as they accepted Akshay.”

ARJUN DID IT, TOO

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in another film that’s a sequel to an Akshay Kumar movie. It was recently announced that he will be stepping into the Khiladi’s shoes for the sequel of Namastey London. When Arjun was approached, the first call he made was to Akshay to tell him that the film was offered to him. They spoke and obviously, Akshay had no issues with Arjun doing the film. The sequel is titled Namastey Canada and will see Arjun opposite, Parineeti Chopra. The two are also sharing screen space in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which will be directed by Dibakar Banerjee.