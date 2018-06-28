Ranveer Singh gives glimpse of 'biggest song of his career' on sets of 'Simmba' - watch video

Details and behind-the-scenes videos from Ranveer Sigh, Rohit Shetty and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba are steadily trickling down to keep the fans waiting for the Dharma Production updated before the movie releases on December 28.

On Thursday, Ranveer took to Twitter show the backup dancers getting ready to shoot a song. In the video, the Padmaavat star revealed that this yet untitled song is the biggest song of his career so far.

He said, "Dekho, dekho yahan kya ho raha hai. Meri life ka sabse bada gaana shoot ho raha hai. Dekho, itne log, itna taam-zaam, ki sar chakra jaaye. Basically, the boss has not held back this time."

Then director Rohit Shetty walked in the frame to hug his movie star and Ranveer said, "Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty for the first time, baby, yeah."

Rohit quipped, "Bohot kharcha kar raha hoon terepe."

Ranveer added, "But sir, the best part about this whole song is..." they dragged in choreographer Ganesh Acharya who continued with a warcry of "Aala re aala, Simmba aala!"

The colourful and filled to the brim set erupted in cheers as the video concluded.

A remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper, Simmba follows the story of a cop called Sangram Bhalerao. Sara Ali Khan plays his leading lady.

The shooting kicked off at a film studio in Hyderabad. The first schedule of the film is two months long.