Ranbir Kapoor calls Anurag Basu's working style chaotic on AIB podcast!

Ranbir Kapoor in a podcast with AIB before the release of Jagga Jasoos confessed that he wasn’t happy that the film was in the making for over three years. Talking about director Anurag Basu’s style of working he said, “It’s disorganised chaos. There is no AD system, there’s no script, there’s no schedule. He’ll cancel a 40-day schedule on the third day because he feels it’s not working. When Barfi started, the character I was playing was supposed to be very intense and serious. After 10 days, he suddenly comes to me and says, ‘Maza nahin aaraha yaar. Yeh bahut matlab serious film ho rahin hain. Let’s try and make it more fun’. That’s when the Chaplin and all started coming in. Barfi was successful. So, we forgive that process. So, if Jagga Jasoos does not work, I don’t think this process can be forgiven because it’s irresponsible. You know other people’s time, money (is involved), the other producers waiting for you.” He also says that he regrets producing, calling it a “Big mistake. First and last time. And (Anurag is the) wrong person to produce a film with, because you have no control. And it just makes you feel useless because he is running everything. I can’t take credit for this film. I am very happy I produced this film. I don’t know much about me acting in the film. I don’t know if I am good or not but I am happy to have produced a film like this in India.”