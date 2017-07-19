Rajkumar Hirani to act in Sanjay Dutt biopic?

We hear that the director will be making a cameo appearance in the film starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Rajkumar Hirani, who is directing the Sanjay Dutt biopic, is said to be turning actor with the film. We hear that the director will be making a cameo appearance in the film starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Says a source, “Hirani will play the role of director Subhash Ghai, whose films Dutt has been a part of, most notably among them being Khalnayak. Hirani’s character will approach Ranbir (Dutt) to make a biopic on him and joke about it in the film though it later turned out to be a reality!”