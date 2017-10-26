'Padmavati' song 'Ghoomar': We're totally smitten by Deepika Padukone's moves, here's why

The actress took 66 twirls adorned in heavy costume and jewellery and took our breath away with every single twirl...

The makers of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati unveiled its first song titled Ghoomar on Wednesday and we're totally smitten by Deepika as Rani Padmini in the song. If the trailer of the film was all about Ranveer, Deepika owns the Ghoomar song and how!

The actress went through rigorous training of the traditional Rajasthani folk dance form (ghoomar) under the tutelage of noted expert Jyothi D Tommaar and picked up its nuances within a few weeks, which takes months to master otherwise. That, Deepika is a fabulous dancer is not unknown, but mastering a completely new dance form and a traditional one at that, in such a short span of time deserves immense applauds.

Deepika has previously wowed us with her moves in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela song Nagada and Bajirao Mastani Song Deewani Mastani, but with Ghoomar, the actress has surely outdone herself. After all, it's not at all easy to take 66 twirls in a Rimple Narula lehenga that reportedly weighs around 30 kg and add to that the weight of the heavy jewellery that adorns her from head to toe.

May we just add how breathtakingly beautiful she looks in each and every frame? Right from the shot of her descending the stairs to the jaw-dropping sequence with diyas in both her hands, Deepika nails every single movement.

Be it the intricate swaying of her wrists or her on point expressions, it's next to impossible to look away from Deepika in the song. The shots in which she's not in the frame seem to have been wasted because all that the viewers remember about the song is Deepika Padukone and rightly so!

Full marks to the helmer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has also composed the music for the film. The DOP deserves a pat on the back for effortlessly capturing all the movements so beautifully. With so many things happening at one go (Deepika and others performing the ghoomar dance, background dancers with metal pots on their head and the spectators witnessing the performance among others), it's definitely not easy to encapsulate it all.

But the Ghoomar song has some of the most beautiful wide shots which zoom in and out at necessary places to give us a sense of the magnitude of the set. SLB's love for top shots is also at display in the shots where the ladies are seen twirling to perfection.

The choreography by Kruti Mahesh Midya also deserves a special mention. The utilization of space and props (diyas, metallic pots etc) is some of the best that we've witnessed on the silver screens in the recent times. Add to that the lyrics by A M Turaz with additional Rajasthani lyrics by Swaroop Khan, and the enchanting vocals by Shreya Ghoshal, it's impossible to escape the charm and glory of the royal world created by Bhansali.

Watch the Ghoomar song (once again) here:

We can't wait for the story of Padmavati to unfold on December 1.

