Padmavati row | Subramanian Swamy targets Deepika Padukone says 'She is not even an Indian'

Deepika Padukone had earlier said, 'Where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed.'

The controversy around Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is heating up with each passing day. As the film is drawing closer to a release, not just Bollywood bigwigs like Salman Khan and Karan Johar are batting for the film, even the star cast Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have been seen defending their film.

Many politicians, organisations and regional groups have been trying to halt the release of the film over distortion of history. Shocked to see extremists' reaction, Deepika Padukone told TOI, "It's appalling, it's absolutely appalling. What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed," she said, commenting on the hullabaloo the movie is causing pre-release. "The only people we are answerable to is the censor board, and I know and I believe that nothing can stop the release of this film,"

This hasn't gone down well with BJP leader Subramaniun Swamy who has targetted Deepika Padukone who plays the role of Padmavati in the film. Swami lashed out on Twitter and wrote, " Deepika Padukone giving us lecture on regression! Nation can progress only when it is regression from her perspective." He even said in an interview to News18, Swamy even said that this actress is a Dutch national and how can she question India's integrity.

Cine actress Deepika Padukone giving us lecture on regression!! Nation can progress only when it is regression from her perspective. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 14, 2017

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali released a video saying that his film is a tribute to Queen Padmavati, Miss Padukone also told TOI that this story needs to be told. She said, ""As a woman, I feel proud to be a part of this film, and to tell this story, which needs to be told. And it needs to be told now."

Padmavati is scheduled to release on December 1st.