Pad Man Akshay Kumar makes way for Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali film to be the solo release on January 25th

DNA After Hrs was the first to report that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has requested Akshay Kumar to delay the release of Pad Man in order to avoid a clash with Padmaavat on January 25th. Our sources told us that the filmmaker reportedly dropped by on Akshay Kumar at a location in Worli earlier on Friday. A source said, "Sanjay Sir has requested Akshay to please consider a shift in the release date of his next film Pad Man that is due to release on January 25 with Bhansali's own Padmaavat."

Akshay Kumar seems to have paid heed to Bhansali's request and agreed to change the release date of his own film Pad Man.

Trade Analyst Komal Nahta confirmed the news on Twitter and wrote, Pad Man release postponed to 9th February. Padmaavat.

Breaking news: Pad Man release postponed to 9th February. Padmaavat will be solo release on 25th January — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 19, 2018

Trade analyst have already said that the two big films releasing on the same day would end up being disastrous for both the films. Both the Pad Man and the Padmaavat makers feel it is bad for both films to clash at the box office. It would mean both would eat into each other's business.

Twinkle Khanna who is debuting as a producer with Akshay Kumar starrer Pad Man had earlier expressed her displeasure about the clash. While Akshay revealed that he is not bothered by the clash as “every film has the right to release whenever they (makers) want”, Mrs Funnybones told a leading daily, "It’s not pleasant for both [the parties] and will impact both. But they have also been through enough of their own hurdles. But I wish they would have come a week earlier or a week after us preferably. I am sure Mr [Sanjay Leela] Bhansali has made a wonderful movie but we are very confident of our content. So, I am not apprehensive, and we are not going to move or anything because we are very happy with what [date] we have. (laughs)."

An official announcement from team Pad Man is still awaited.

This also comes down to the original box-office clash before Padmaavat had a release date. February 9th will now witness Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer 'Pad Man' pitted against Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Aiyaary'