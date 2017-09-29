Not Katrina Kaif! A newbie opposite Hrithik Roshan in Anand Kumar biopic?

Looks like the actor now wants to go for a fresh pairing with a newbie
While Hrithik Roshan has been confirmed to be a part of the Anand Kumar biopic, the female lead opposite him is yet to be finalised.
There was speculation about Katrina Kaif being roped in for the film, but now, we hear, there are chances of a newbie being cast opposite him.
Says a source, “Director Vikas Bahl and Hrithik are discussing whether they should have a known actress on board or a newbie. In the last couple of releases, Hrithik has been acting with fresh faces. Mohenjo-Daro had Pooja Hegde opposite him and in Kaabil there was Yami Gautam. Looks like the actor now wants to go for a fresh pairing with a newbie.”