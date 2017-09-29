Not Katrina Kaif! A newbie opposite Hrithik Roshan in Anand Kumar biopic?

Looks like the actor now wants to go for a fresh pairing with a newbie

While Hrithik Roshan has been confirmed to be a part of the Anand Kumar biopic , the female lead opposite him is yet to be finalised.

There was speculation about Katrina Kaif being roped in for the film, but now, we hear, there are chances of a newbie being cast opposite him.

Says a source, “Director Vikas Bahl and Hrithik are discussing whether they should have a known actress on board or a newbie. In the last couple of releases, Hrithik has been acting with fresh faces. Mohenjo-Daro had Pooja Hegde opposite him and in Kaabil there was Yami Gautam. Looks like the actor now wants to go for a fresh pairing with a newbie.”