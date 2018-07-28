When 'unprofessional' Priyanka Chopra refused to share poster with Bharat co-star Disha Patani

The Desi girl of Bollywood Priyanka Chopra has of late been grabbing eye-balls for a couple of reasons.Earlier, her relation and frequent appearances and outings with beau Nick Jonas was the talk of the town, and now her bailing out of Salman Khan starrer Bharat has been making headlines.

Citing this act as unprofessional, Nikhil Namit the CEO of Reel Life Productions and who's bankrolling the film, told mid-day, "Priyanka told us she had to exit due to her engagement, two days ago. It was a little unprofessional of her to do it so suddenly." PeeCee is said to be reportedly engaged to Nick Jonas already, for which she appears to have exited Bharat.

Latest addition to this story, which may raise your eyebrows yet again is that the Quantico star had a clause that she won’t share Bharat poster with co-star Disha Patani. In fact, she had demanded solo posters as she was supposed to have five different looks in the film just like lead star Salman Khan.

Well, this contract will definitely leave you confused as right from her first film Andaaz to Bajirao Mastani, the 36-year-old actress has shared the posters with her female co-stars. Priyanka Chopra has definitely left the Bharat team in a soup, with the makers currently hunting for her replacement and as per the sources, Katrina Kaif or Jacqueline Fernandez might replace Mary Kom star as the main lead.

Bharat, it is an official adaptation of the South Korean film– Ode To My Father. The Korean film depicted the history of the country from the 1950s to present-day through the life of a man, while Bharat will show us the journey of Salman and India from 1947 to the early 2000s.

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously helmed two blockbusters with Salman– Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. It also stars Sunil Grover in a pivotal role and is set to hit the screens in Eid 2019.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra will soon start shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Soon after wrapping up the film, she will reportedly head to LA, where she will exchange wedding vows with Nick Jonas in October.