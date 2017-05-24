Missed Zhu Zhu in Tubelight's 'Radio Song'? Catch her in THIS 'Behind-The-Scenes' video of Salman Khan starrer

Finally! All those who have been patiently waiting to get a few glimpses of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, who makes her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Tubelight, there's a reason for you to rejoice. The makers of the film have released a behind the scenes video of the Radio song in which the actress can be seen matching steps with Salman.

The making of the Radio song also gives us a few glimpses of the late veteran actor Om Puri, who can be seen shaking a leg on the tunes of the song as well. The choreographer Remo D'Souza revealed that everyday there were about a thousand people dancing on the sets for the song while director Kabir Khan informs that he wanted Remo to choreograph the song as he feels he had done a great job in Selfie Le Le Re song in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Remo also revealed that no matter how tough the song or the steps are in a song, Salman never comes for rehearsals in advance. He directly comes on the sets, gives about 10 minutes to them and picks them up in that time and gives the shot. Also, we get to see Salman's cute expression while he does a step wrong in the middle of a shot.

Watch the video right here: