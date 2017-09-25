Meet Mrunal Thakur - The girl who said NO to Aamir Khan!

Mrunal Thakur, best known for her role as Bulbul in the show Kumkum Bhagya on TV, is making her international debut with Love Sonia. Aamir Khan saw the film and sent a message across to her for Thugs of Hindostan. Blown away by her talent, he wanted to work with her. Even Aditya Chopra was so keen to cast her that he offered her a three-film deal. But Mrunal turned it down.

Interestingly, Mrunal, who is looking for a Bollywood break, was first considered for Sultan, which she had auditioned for. Though that didn’t work out, Aditya was quite impressed with her and was looking at casting her in their upcoming films.Fatima Sana Shaikh was not the first choice for the film. A source reveals that the actress, who is waiting for the release of her Hollywood film Love Sonia, felt signing a three-film deal would hamper her international career.

With a three-film deal with YRF, Mrunal would have been straightaway catapulted into the A league, like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Parineeti Chopra, but the actress, who has done three Marathi films, too, probably wanted to keep her options open. Hopefully, she has made the right choice.