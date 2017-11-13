Mandana Karimi-Gaurav Gupta headed for divorce soon?

Mandana Karimi’s fairytale marriage to businessman Gaurav Gupta hit a rough patch earlier this year when the Iranian beauty walked out of her marital home and went to court citing a case of domestic violence against her husband. Post that incident, Mandana had a change of heart and was very keen to patch up with her estranged husband. She told us that she wanted to give the marriage a chance because she still loves Gaurav. However, that didn’t happen.

Eventually, Mandana moved out of the Guptas’ palatial home in Juhu into a paying guest accommodation in Khar. She is reportedly paying something to the tune of Rs 40,000 a month as rent and lives alone with her pet, Elvis. She is also busy with her work with some local NGOs and is helping underprivileged kids with football coaching.

Of course, through all this, Mandana and Gaurav have reportedly kept in touch, but that doesn’t mean that they will patch-up. A friend of the couple says, “It doesn’t look like a reconciliation is happening. Gaurav is still unsure about trusting Mandana and since the trust factor has gone missing in their marriage, a patch-up seems unlikely.” Apparently, Gaurav was keen to help Mandana financially, but she has held her head high and refused. Instead, she has buried herself in her social work.