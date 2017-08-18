Madhuri Dixit-Nene on the inception of the show based on her life

A series inspired by Madhuri Dixit-Nene’s life is under production by the American studio ABC. The Bollywood diva has been putting the show together, while on holiday. Talking about the show for the first time, Madhuri says, “I was pleasantly surprised in the summer of 2016 when Sri (Rao) said he wanted to do a series inspired by my life in America. As Ram (her husband) and I chatted with Sri, the story evolved and Mark Gordon Productions came on board, wanting to produce it.”

Later, Priyanka Chopra also came aboard. “Bringing on Priyanka was perfect in that she had experience with the landscape,” says Madhuri. The show was subsequently pitched and picked up by the ABC network and is being developed for the US and international markets.