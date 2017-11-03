KJo to judge a new talent show

Now, whether it is his way of getting back at Kangana Ranaut, who accused him of nepotism or not, is something only he can tell, but we have learnt that Karan Johar is all set to judge a new talent hunt tentatively titled India’s Next Superstar that will scout for talent from among commoners.

The show, on the lines of India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, is a hunt for aspiring actors and tests the contestants on their acting, dancing, drama, and comedy skills.

Says a source, “Casting director Mukesh Chhabra will be the one who will choose the talent that will come on the show. The contestants will be staying together under one roof. They will be given different tasks and will be rated on the basis of their acting skills. It will most probably be a daily show and weekends will have the gala round, which will be mainly judged by Karan along with two other biggies from showbiz, who are yet to be finalised. Also, with Karan’s clout in the industry, A-list actors and experts from different fields are expected to come as guest judges. The winners — one boy and one girl — will get to act in a Karan Johar film, which will either be a musical or romcom.”

Besides this show, the channel is all set to bring back some of their other reality shows like Zara Nach Ke Dikha and Dil Hai Hindustani next year.