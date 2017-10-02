Katrina Kaif or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who'll be the leading lady in YRF's next?

YRF has just announced that Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan will come together for an action thriller franchise.

The film begins next year and the female lead for the film will be locked soon.

According to sources, the two actors who are leading the race are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif. If Kat signs the film, it will be her third successive film with the banner in a span of one year. But it would be a casting coup if Bebo okays the film as it will bring back the iconic Hrithik-Kareena pair on screen again. Let’s wait for the announcement.