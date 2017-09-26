Katrina Kaif not approached for 'Raajneeti 2'

Filmmaker Prakash Jha is reportedly planning a sequel to the film and there were reports that Katrina has been approached for the titular role again.

Raajneeti was undoubtedly one of Katrina Kaif’s more refined performances. Filmmaker Prakash Jha is reportedly planning a sequel to the film and there were reports that Katrina has been approached for the titular role again.

But a source close to the actress denies the rumours, “Katrina has not even been offered the film. If the makers approach her, then only will she decide whether she wants to do it or not.”

Meanwhile, Kat has wrapped up Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan, and has begun work on her untitled film with Shah Rukh Khan, while portions of Thugs Of Hindostan need to be shot thereafter. According to the grapevine, she might also greenlight the Anand Kumar biopic titled, Super 30, with Hrithik Roshan, who plays a mathematician in the film. Jha is expected to begin work on Raajneeti 2 only next year. As of now, Kat isn’t in the film!