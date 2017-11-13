Karisma Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor breaks silence on her marriage plans with beau Sandeep Toshniwal

'If she wants to get married, then she has my blessing' says Randhir Kapoor

Ever since the news of Karisma Kapoor's beau Sandeep Toshniwal's divorce broke out, rumours of her tying the knot with him have started doing the rounds. Speculations about their marriage plans have been rife for quite sometime now as the duo have been spotted together at several occaions.

Recently, when Karisma's father was quizzed about rumours of her wedding plans, he told a news daily, "If she wants to get married, then she has my blessings. She is young and must be seeing him [Sandeep], I don’t know. I also see their photographs." He also said that if Karisma's kids are fine with it, she'll have his full support as well.

Those who're uninitiated, Karisma first met Sandeep through mutual friends at a party a few years ago. Post that, they kept in touch and met at regular intervals when love blossomed between the duo. Though there hasn't been any official confirmation from the duo, but their pictures together do all the talking.