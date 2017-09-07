Kareena Kapoor Khan slams Nepotism debate and cheers for Kangana Ranaut

Kareena Kapoor Khan comes from a family of four generations of actors. Her great grandfather was an actor, grandfather Raj Kapoor acted, produced and directed memorable film and following his father Radhir Kapoor's footsteps Kareena and even her elder sister Karisma Kapoor tpo act in movies.

So that's reason enough for us to know about what Bebo feels about the never ending Nepotism debate. It started off with Kangana Ranaut calling Karan Johar 'the flag bearer of Nepotism' on Koffee With Karan" and recently Nawab of Pataudi also got embroiled in the controversy when IIFA hosts, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar took potshots at Kangana Ranaut and the nepotism debate.

Karan Johar made a public apology for his remarks, Varun Dhawan tweeted an apology while Saif wrote an open letter explaining 'genetics' and 'campism' in Bollywood. Now Bebo has broken her silence on the matter only to say that Nepotism is overrated.' In an interview to Filmfare magazine, Kareena said, "A lot of things seem out of context. Doesn't nepotism exist in every possible field? But nobody addresses that. In business families, the son takes over the business. A politician's son takes over his place. These are not considered nepotism but in the industry it makes for a nice read."

She even said that like every industry, it's all about surivival of the fittest. The actress who was last seen in Bajrangi Bhaijaan said, "Not many star-kids have achieved what their parents have. So I don't understand why people are going on about it. Basically, the industry is a ruthless place. It's about talent and survival of the fittest. Otherwise, a lot of star kids would've been No.1 stars in our country,"

Ignoring the fact that her husband was embroiled in a controversy and trolled on social media for mocking Miss Ranaut, Kareena praised the actress in her interview to Filmfare. magazine. She said, ""If there's Ranbir Kapoor, there's also Ranveer Singh who's not from the industry. So honestly, nepotism is overrated. More than in business, more than in politics, in the industry, it's your hard work and talent that will take you far. That's exactly the reason why Kangana Ranaut is considered such a great actress. And she's not from the industry. If there's Alia Bhatt, there's also Kangana. It's not only about star kids."

On work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is breaking the Internet with her first magazine photoshoot after having baby Taimur. She has even joined Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar for the shooting of her comeback film Veere Di Wedding in Delhi.