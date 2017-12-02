Karan Johar kickstarts shooting for 'Bombay Talkies 2'

Finally, Karan Johar has kick-started the shooting of Bombay Talkies 2. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director took to his Twitter handle to announce the news with a picture of a clapboard.

He captioned it writing, " #bombaytalkies2 begins! @vickykaushal09 @Advani_Kiara @NehaDhupia @RonnieScrewvala @ashidua_fue."

The movie is a sequel to Bombay Talkies released in 2013, which consisted of four short films directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar. Kiara Advani, who stars in KJo's short in Bombay Talkies 2 had told DNA After Hrs that she couldn't believe that Karan Johar had called her for the film, she thought that he called her by mistake. The actress is pretty excited to collaborate with KJo.

Meanwhile, speculations about Karan Johar collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for a film are also rife. However, while interacting with the media on his birthday, Shah Rukh shared that he isn't taking up any more projects till he completes Aanand L Rai's next which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.