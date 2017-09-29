'Judwaa 2' spoiler alert! The Shah Rukh Khan connect in Varun Dhawan's film REVEALED!

Varun Dhawan's much awaited released Judwaa 2 has finally hit the theatres on Friday. The actor has been gathering immense praise for his act in the film along with his elading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. Varun has always been said to remind one of the crazy antics of Govinda and Salman Khan, expecially when it comes to comedy (both being favourites of father David Dhawan too).

While Varun has often been compared to Govinda and Salman, in Judwaa 2, he can be seen mimicking his Dilale co-star Shah Rukh Khan. In the film, whenever his character Raja gets stuck in a situation, he imitates SRK's line from Raees, "Ammi Jaan kehti thi..." and then goes on to narrate a made up story about his plight and make the listener's heart have a melt down.

That's not all, there's an entire sequence in the film (okay, we'll spare you the details) where Varun can be seen imitating some of the famous dialogues of SRK (and he does that pretty well). All those who haven't watched the film yet, watch out for this detail when you do.