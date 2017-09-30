'Judwaa 2' Box Office: Varun Dhawan's film gets the 4th highest opening of the year on Day 1!

Varun Dhawan's much awaited film Judwaa 2 has finally hit the theatres this friday and its off to a pretty good start. The first day box office collectiions have alrady placed it at the fourth spot in terms of highest opening day collections of the movies this year.

A report on Box Office India suggests that the film has grossed Rs 15.50 crore nett at the ticket windows on Friday. This come fourth only after Baahubali 2, Tubelight and Raees. This number is also the highest first day collection for a solo Varun Dhawan starrer film.

Despite getting mixed reviews, it's the high entertainment quotient and Varun Dhawan's brilliant antics that have done the trick for the masses. The movie is gathering great numbers in the theatres, especially in the north. Since Saturday being a holiday for Dussehra and then there's another holiday on Sunday, the movie should see an upward trend over the weekend.

Watch this space for more updates...