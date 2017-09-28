JP Dutta's 'Paltan': Abhishek Bachchan out , Harshvardhan Rane in!

JP Dutta began shooting for his war film Paltan with a huge ensemble earlier this week in Ladakh. Abhishek Bachchan, one of the lead actors backed out, a day before the cast and crew left Mumbai for the shoot. Naturally, they began looking for another actor on war footing, someone who had dates and could fly out at a day’s notice. The search ended at Harshvardhan Rane’s doorstep.

Reveals a source, “Rane, more or less, has the same built as Abhishek, so he suited the role as far as physicality was concerned. His look tests as a soldier got a big thumbs up. It worked out well, as he too was on the lookout for a good performance-oriented role.” Harsh could not be reached, but people close to him revealed that he is in a bad network zone as he’s already in Ladakh for the shoot.