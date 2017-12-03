Jab They 'Didn't' Meet! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor avoided each other at recent fashion awards

Bumping into an ex-flame can be quite complicated. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor have successfully managed to do it so far even when they starred together in a film called Udta Punjab.

At a recent fashion awards night, the two managed to avoid that awkward meeting once again. Jab We Met stars recently dodged what could have been an uncomfortable situation after they arrived one after the other at the red carpet do. According to the sources quoted leading news agency “First, Shahid arrived on the red carpet and he got some pictures taken with Varun Dhawan and Pratiek Babbar. Then, he went on to speak with them. By the time he was chatting with them, Kareena entered. She posed for a few pictures and was about to give a byte when her PR manager realised that Shahid too was around to speak to the press."

Kareena and Shahid also played it cool without bothering each other “He quickly got Kareena to move out. The actress apologised to the media and went off. Later, Shahid addressed the press. To his credit, Shahid patiently waited till Kareena left, and then quietly walked up to give his bites,” the source added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's husband Saif Ali Khan teamed up with Vishal Bhardwaj film Rangoon this year. The two not only remained amicable with each other during the film's shoot even promoted the film together.