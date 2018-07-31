It's happening! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan confirms 'Gulab Jamun' with hubby Abhishek, says 'we fit the narrative perfectly'

It may have taken a long time but it's finally happening! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will reunite on screen after eight long years for Anurag Kashyap's 'Gulab Jamun'. They were last seen together in 'Raavan'(2010).The couple had reportedly been in talks with the director since over a year now but they have finally given their nod to the much-talked-about project.

Confirming the news in an interview with Mid Day, Aishwarya said, "AB [Abhishek] and I have agreed to do Gulab Jamun. I told AB that he needs to decide what he wants to do after 'Manmarziyan'. We had agreed on the idea then. However, it was around the same time that AB decided to take time-out. "

"After the hiatus, he returned with Manmarziyan, which coincidentally is directed by Anurag Kashyap. That's when the chatter around Gulab Jamun began again, and we finally came on board. It is a beautiful script, and we fit the narrative perfectly."

Aishwarya, who is returning to the big screen after two years with Fanney Khan, is known to be choosy about her scripts and perhaps that's why it took them so long to give a green signal to the film. "The script has to be interesting if a real-life couple is coming together," asserted Aishwarya.