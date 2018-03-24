It's a month since Sridevi's demise: Here's how Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor are coping with their loss

Today marks a month since Sridevi’s unfortunate demise. The Kapoor family is gradually coming to terms with the irreparable loss of their dearest one.

While Boney Kapoor is coping with his personal grief, he is finding solace in work. Khushi has busied herself with her studies; it’s her last year in school. Janhvi, who turned 21 earlier this month, has already resumed shooting for her debut film, Dhadak, which is scheduled for release on July 20. And, of course, not a day goes by without each of them remembering her in their own special way.