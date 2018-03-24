'It feels like an assault': Mandira Bedi reacts to body shaming on social media

No celebrity is spared from hatred on social media. Trolls often target their pictures online and even Mandira Bedi is not spared. 45 year old actress who continues to give fitness goals on social media with her her work out pictures is also having a tough time dealing with hatred online.

According to IANS report, Mandira feels if these men were judging her face to face, she would have given it back to them for sure. She said, "I had enough cases of men judging me for entering their territory but it was largely face to face, so I had a chance to give it back to them." The actress said the scenerio is totally different in digital space. She said: "Now things have changed because with social media, anonymity comes to their rescue. But what I have experienced over these years is that Indian men are cowards. "Usually, I don't pay attention to such comments because on one hand I have women who call me their inspiration and on the other hand I have body shaming comments by men."

The actress who is seen in an episode of MTV"s Troll Police did get a chance to hit back at them on a personal level.

Talking about the show Mandira told the news agency. "Even though I prefer to ignore it but at times, it is very disturbing to read such comments especially with the kind of language trolls use. It feels like an assault. The behaviour of these trolls is stemming from the poor upbringing where women are objectified and confined inside the four walls," she added.

Earlier Pad Man actress Radhika Apte confessed to be unperturbed body shaming on social media. She told DNA After Hrs earlier, “I didn’t even know I was being trolled till someone told me. It’s ridiculous! Do people expect me to wear a sari on a beach?” she questioned. And how does she deal with trolls? “I don’t know them, so I don’t deal with them,” she said.