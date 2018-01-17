Trending#

In Photos: Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira and Kiaan bond with father Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur with kids, Samaira and Kiaan


Written By

    
  
      

  
  Wednesday 17 January 2018 18:32 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Karisma Kapoor and ex-husband Sunjay Kapur have been legally divorced but they are doting parents to their kids, Samaira and Kiaan Raj. The kids often fly down to Delhi to spend some quality time with their father.

 
The latest pictures shared by socialite Priya Sachdev, who is currently married to businessman Sunjay Kapur, are enough proof that Karisma’s children share a special bond with their father even after their parents’ divorce in 2016. 

 
Priya took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of husband Sunjay twinning with his kids, Samaira and Kiaan. She captioned the photos as, “#Twosday The perfect twosday post ! Loving, doting, caring and an amazing father… #fatherdaughter #fatherandson #fatheranddaughter #twosdaytuesday #twosdays #twosday #twosday#twosday #twosdayvibe.”

 
  
 
In the photos series, Sunjay is also seen posing with Priya’s daughter Safira from her first marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal. 

 
Meanwhile, Sunjay got married to Priya in April last year while Karisma is now rumoured to be dating businessman Sandeep Toshniwal.

 
 

    
   
