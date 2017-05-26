IIFA 2017: Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' LEADS the winners list in Technical Awards category!

The International Indian Film Academy recently announced the list of winners in the Technical categories. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil leads the winners' list by walking away with four awards in the technical category including Background Score (Pritam), Best Engineer (Shadab Rayeen), Cinematography (Anil Mehta, ISC, WICA) and Costume Designing (Manish Malhotra).

Other winners in the Technical category feature PINK's Ritesh Shah winning Best Dialogue and Best Screenplay and Bodhaditya Bandyopadhyay for Editing. Larnell Stovall, Parvez Shaikh, `ANL` Arasu winning Best Action and Anuj Mathur winning Sound Mixing for the film Sultan.

Kapoor and Sons Adil Shaikh earns the Best Choreography Award for the song Kar Gayi Chull and Sound Design being won by Pranav Shukla for film Mirzya. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan won two awards for Best Make up (Greg Cannom) and Special Effects Visual (Red Chillies VFX) categories. Neerja took an accolade for Production Design (Aparna Sud & Anna Ipe).

Set to be held at the iconic MetLife Stadium, New York on the July 14-15, the 18th Edition of NEXA IIFA Awards will witness the felicitation of powerhouse performances and films at the highly anticipated Awards night.

The popular category nominations are available for the global audience to participate in the voting process. The IIFA Global Voting went LIVE on May 20 and will be open till June 18.