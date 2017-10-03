I wanted to do this for last 4-5 years: Anushka Sharma on her clothing line

Essel Group 90 years
After Hrs Correspondent | Updated: Oct 3, 2017, 06:40 AM IST, DNA

After Sonam Kapoor, now Anushka Sharma has jumped on the apparel bandwagon with a line of her own. The enterprising actress launches the line tomorrow. Anushka tells us, “I wanted to do this for the last four-five years. My team and I have been planning this for a while. It’s not merely a brand endorsement, so there’s more responsibility. But it’s also something that I really enjoy doing.” Looking forward to her collection.

