I am not ready to do television, yet: Vidya Balan

She started her acting career with the TV serial Hum Paanch, so one would have thought Vidya Balan would revisit the medium, especially when several A-list filmstars are either hosting or judging shows. “Two years ago, I almost came close to doing TV. It was an ambitious talk show and I was interested. For the want of a better comparison, I would say it was like Satyamev Jayate (Aamir Khan’s talk show). However, the makers wanted to incorporate some comedy gigs in the middle of the show! And that I felt was diluting the concept. It didn’t work out,” says Vidya.

Since then, Vidya has been getting offers to judge shows, but she is not interested. “When they call me to judge a dance show, I am shocked! I tell them that people will turn around and say, ‘Aap kuch karke dikhao’. As for fiction shows, I am not interested. I am not ready to do TV, yet,” she says.

However, Vidya, who has always experimented with her roles is open to exploring the digital platform and doing a web series. “A lot of exciting content is being made on the web and there is plenty of freedom. But I am a little scared because it requires me to devote four-five months at a stretch, shooting through the week with one-day break. I cannot give that kind of time to the project,” explains Vidya.

What about short films? Several filmmakers have got into the space and B-Town actors have also tried it. But Vidya is wary of it. She says, “I was on the jury of an awards show for short films. I saw 35 films, and I must say the ideas are great and compelling, but I found them lacking in execution. So, right now, I don’t think I will be venturing into that.”